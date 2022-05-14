10 Dead After Mass Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket

This story has been updated.

Ten people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a supermarket in Buffalo.

A total of 13 people were shot in the incident that happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The three others shot have non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is in custody, the Buffalo Police Department announced on Twitter. The suspect's identity has not been released.

NBC New York said that authorities are "investigating whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology, and if he may have posted a manifesto online," noting that the market is in a predominately Black neighborhood. Gramaglia said the suspect is 18 years old.

A Justice Department spokesman said US Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the shooting.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was not from the Buffalo area.

"In fact, the shooter traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this tragedy on the people of Buffalo."

Gramaglia said the suspect was heavily armed, had tactical gear, a tactical helmet and "was live streaming what he was doing."

He shot four people in the parking lot, three of whom died, before entering the store.

One of those shot and killed inside the store was a retired Buffalo PD officer, who was working as a security guard at the market, Gramaglia said. Three other store employees were killed.

"We are hurting and we are seething right now as a community," Brown said. "The depth of pain the families are feeling and we are all feeling cannot be explained."

Brown said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to arrive in Buffalo Saturday evening.

"My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence," US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the victims' loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

