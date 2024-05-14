Hudson Valley Shooting, 1 Dead, 1 Seriously Wounded

The incident occurred in Orange County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, May 13, in the area of 21 Hasbrouck St., in the city of Newburgh.

According to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, Newburgh Police said they found two men shot in a car after a resident called 911 to report hearing gunfire.

Newburgh Police Commission Jose Gomerez told Lieb the victims are two men in their mid-20s to early 30s.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was rushed to Saint Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. Lieb said the victim was believed to have flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla later.

Police did not say if any suspects were captured.

City of Newburgh officials or police did not respond to requests for information.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

