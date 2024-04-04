Overcast 38°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Police Vehicle Involved In Rollover Crash, Officer Injured

A Hudson Valley police officer was injured when his vehicle hit a curb, and then a tree before rolling over while attempting to avoid another driver who allegedly cut him off in traffic.

A Newburgh police officer was injured when he was cut off by another vehicle, hit a tree, and then rolled over.&nbsp;

A Newburgh police officer was injured when he was cut off by another vehicle, hit a tree, and then rolled over. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred in Orange County around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, March 30 southbound on Route 300 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, Officer William Fiordalisi was traveling southbound on Route 300 in the area of Yobo Restaurant when a 1995 Honda Civic being driven by a 48-year-old man attempting to make a left-hand turn into the Yobo parking lot, cutting off the marked police unit and sending into a curb, then a telephone phone and rolling over. 

Fiordalisi was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for his injuries. He was released after treatment. 

The driver of the Honda, a New Windsor resident, was not injured and issued a summons at the scene. 

The name of the Honda driver was not released. 

An investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE