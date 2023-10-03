New York's Own Theresa Caputo Returns To TV With New Series

She talks to dead people!

Hicksville’s own Theresa Caputo, who launched into fame in 2011 with the TLC show “Long Island Medium,” is reviving her television career with the announcement of her new show, which is set to debut in early 2024.

“Therese Caputo: Raising Spirits” will be aired on the Lifetime channel, and much like her original series will follow the 56-year-old as she meets clients and allegedly speaks to their deceased loved ones, bringing them comfort and closure.

This time, though, the show will focus more heavily on Caputo’s personal life, her relationship with her family, and will follow her as she embarks on her touring show, “Theresa Caputo Live!”

But don’t worry, Caputo said in a first look at the show: “I still talk to dead people.”

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but Caputo wrote in an Instagram post that it will air in early 2024.

“BEYOND excited for you to see it,” she said.

Caputo starred in the TLC reality show “Long Island Medium” for 14 seasons, ending in late 2019.

Despite an abundance of skepticism surrounding her psychic abilities, she has gained over a million followers on social media and multiple limited-time shows on TLC and Discovery+.

In 2020, she launched a weekly podcast called "Hey Spirit!" where she provides life advice and speaks to clients remotely.

