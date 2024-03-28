New Update: These Areas Will See Most Rainfall From Pre-Easter Storm Now Sweeping Through

Rain has become steady on Thursday morning, March 28, and will be heavy at times, especially along the coast.

The wet weather has already resulted in the postponement of some scheduled Major League Baseball openers, including the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Rain will continue to fall through Thursday evening as low pressure strengthens offshore.

Western portions of the region will see .5 to 1 inch while eastern areas will see 1.5 to 1.75 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Locally higher amounts are possible, and there could be ponding on roadways in those areas.

"Many of the beach communities from Maryland to New Jersey, Long Island, New York; and Massachusetts will be in for a thorough soaking," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

Thursday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Showers could linger into past daybreak on Good Friday, March 29 followed by gradual clearing, and then mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 50s.

It will be breezy on Friday with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in spots.

Look for another sunny and pleasant day on Saturday, March 30 with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will thicken overnight with showers possible at times.

Easter Sunday, March 31 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Clouds will thicken as the calendar flips to a new month on Monday, April 1 with a chance of rain during the day and a higher likelihood at night. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

