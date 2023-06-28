New Update - Smoky Skies: Air Quality Health Advisory Extended To All NY

On Wednesday, June 28, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the air quality health advisory has now been extended to the entire state of New York, now including eastern parts of state, as smoke continues to worsen and the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches unhealthy levels.

According to the State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health, air in the western and central parts of the state, as well as regions in Eastern Lake Ontario, has reached a level that is unhealthy for all New Yorkers.

For now, everywhere else in the state — including New York City and Long Island — remains at an AQI of 101, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As air continues to travel on Thursday, June 29, officials warn, smoke could quickly make conditions in those eastern regions unhealthy as well.

Officials anticipate that AQI levels could reach “Very Unhealthy” and even “Hazardous” this week.

In preparation, Hochul announced that for the first time, emergency cell phone alerts will be sent to warn New Yorkers of dangerous air.

Transmitted through the Wireless Emergency Alert system, alerts will trigger if the AQI exceeds 200 (the threshold for “Very Unhealthy”) and is sustained for more than an hour.

The New York State Department of Health has advised precautions as necessary, including:

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) is greater than 100, vulnerable New Yorkers should avoid exercising outside and monitor symptoms when going outside.

When the AQI is greater than 150, all New Yorkers should avoid exercising outside. Vulnerable groups should avoid going outside altogether, including those who are pregnant.

When the AQI is greater than 200, everyone should avoid long or intense outdoor activities, with vulnerable groups again avoiding all outdoor activities.

When the AQI is greater than 300, all New Yorkers should avoid outdoor physical activities.

Vulnerable groups include individuals who have cardiovascular disease, lung disease, children under 18, adults over 65, and people who are pregnant.

KN95 and N95 masks are highly recommended for those who spend time outdoors when the air quality is unhealthy.

Hundreds of thousands of these masks will be made available to the public for free across all counties, according to the governor.

To check air forecasts in your area, click here.

