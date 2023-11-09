Overcast 54°

New Update: Police ID Orange County Woman Found Dead On Golf Course

New York State Police have identified a woman who was found dead on a golf course in the region.

<p>Jaqueline L. Orzeck </p>

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Orange County resident Jaqueline L. Orzeck, age 37, of Middletown, was found dead in the town of Fishkill in Dutchess County on Thursday, Nov. 2. 

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Orzeck was last known to have been seen in the vicinity of William Street and Hasbrouck Street in the city of Newburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Anyone with information regarding Orzeck's whereabouts and or activities leading up to her death is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300. 

Refer to case #11693828.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

