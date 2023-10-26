New Update: NY Rep. Bowman To Pay Fine After Pulling Fire Alarm, He Says

Bowman (NY-16), a Democrat, was charged with falsely pulling a firearm in connection to an incident that happened on Saturday, Sept. 30, according to numerous reports.

The 16th district is made up of the southern part of Westchester County, including the suburban cities of White Plains, Mount Vernon, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Rye, and a small portion of the northern Bronx.

On the day of the incident, a fire alarm in the Cannon Office building was activated around noon while members of Congress were about to vote on a spending measure that would keep the US government open. The building was then evacuated and reopened when no threat was identified, prompting police to begin an investigation that resulted in Bowman being charged.

After news of his criminal charge broke, Bowman admitted to activating the alarm in a statement on Wednesday evening, Oct. 25.

"I'm thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General's office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel's office agreed I did not obstruct or intend to obstruct any House votes or proceedings," Bowman said.

"I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped," he added.

Bowman has pleaded guilty and has made an agreement with the attorney general's office to have his charges withdrawn in three months as long as he pays the fine, according to a report by NBC News.

