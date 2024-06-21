New Update: IDs Released Of Mother, Child Fatally Struck By School Bus In Hudson Valley

Mamaroneck resident Molly Murphy Donovan, age 43, and her 6-year-old son, Michael Donovan Volpe, were killed in a crash on Thursday, June 20 around 8:30 a.m., when they were struck by a school bus at the intersection of New Street and Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department announced on Friday, June 21.

According to police, a school bus with several students and an aide on board had been traveling eastbound from New Street and turning left onto Mamaroneck Avenue with the green light while on its way to the Mamaroneck Avenue School.

As it turned, there were several parents and children crossing the street at the crosswalk with the walk sign. Both Murphy Donovan and her son were struck. Donovan Volpe was pronounced dead at the scene, while his mother succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital later in the day.

The bus driver, a 68-year-old Mount Vernon man, is cooperating with investigators. His identity is being withheld as authorities continue to investigate the crash. No charges are pending against him, police added.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department and village officials are partnering with Westchester County to investigate ways to improve pedestrian and traffic safety at the intersection, authorities said.

In response to the crash, the Mamaroneck Union Free School District made psychologists and social workers available to students at the Mamaroneck Avenue School on Friday morning.

Community members can also come to the school to speak with mental health professionals, school district officials said.

The district said it would try to maintain business as usual as the school year comes to the close.

"Our goal is to maintain as much normalcy for our students and staff as possible while also being thoughtful and respectful of needs and emotions," the district said in a statement, adding, "You have our commitment that we will keep you apprised of any changes."

Following the crash, a Change.org petition was created by community members to call for increased traffic safety at intersections near the school.

