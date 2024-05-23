New Update: 2 Teen Girls Missing From Hudson Valley Found Safe

In an announcement on Wednesday, May 22, the Yorktown Police Department announced that 17-year-old Evelyn Jimenez and 15-year-old Violet Munroe, who went missing on Sunday, May 12, have been found safe.

The two girls had last been seen together in Peekskill, according to police.

The teens were found with the help of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and New York State Police investigators. More information about where they were found was not released.

"Thank you to all who demonstrated sincere care and concern in locating Violet and Evelyn," Yorktown Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.