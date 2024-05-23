Fair 77°

SHARE

New Update: 2 Teen Girls Missing From Hudson Valley Found Safe

Two teenagers who were reported missing from Northern Westchester for more than a week have been found safe, police announced.

Evelyn Jimenez, age 17 (left), and Violet Munroe, age 15 (right), were both found safe.&nbsp;

Evelyn Jimenez, age 17 (left), and Violet Munroe, age 15 (right), were both found safe. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police/Yorktown Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

In an announcement on Wednesday, May 22, the Yorktown Police Department announced that 17-year-old Evelyn Jimenez and 15-year-old Violet Munroe, who went missing on Sunday, May 12, have been found safe. 

The two girls had last been seen together in Peekskill, according to police. 

The teens were found with the help of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and New York State Police investigators. More information about where they were found was not released. 

"Thank you to all who demonstrated sincere care and concern in locating Violet and Evelyn," Yorktown Police said.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE