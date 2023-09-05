New Tropical System Expected To Become Major Hurricane, Threat To East Coast: Here's Timing

Tropical Depression 13, now located in the Central Atlantic is headed on a northwestern path, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Residents along the US East Coast from Florida to Maine and Atlantic Canada should closely monitor the situation," according to AccuWeather.com.

Depending on the path it takes, the expected time frame for potential impacts to the United States and Atlantic Canada is from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Saturday, Sept. 16, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane, AccuWeather.com said.

The corrected projected timing and track for Tropical Depression 13 through early next week is shown in the image above.

Lee is the next name on the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

For more info on Tropical Depression 13 from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

