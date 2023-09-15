New Tropical System Expected To Become Hurricane Forms As Lee Takes Aim At Northeast Coast

As of late Friday morning, Sept. 15, Tropical Depression 15 is moving northwest at 15 miles per hour over the open Atlantic toward the Caribbean Sea.

It's expected to become a hurricane northeast of the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Its highest sustained winds are estimated to be 35 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Nigel.

Tropical storm conditions from Lee will continue to affect Bermuda on Friday afternoon.

Coastal flooding accompanied by large and destructive waves from Lee is possible along the southern New England coast beginning Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. It will continue spreading northward along the coast through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

