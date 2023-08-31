New Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic With 2 Other Areas Being Monitored

Depression 8 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Jose just before daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two other disturbances.

Jose is about 775 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It's shown in red in the center of the image above with the two other disturbances marked with Xs.

With maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, Jose is moving north at 5 mph.

The disturbance located just west of Cape Verde has the best chance of development, at about a 70-percent probability, according to the hurricane center.

Idalia, which made landfall in northwest Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, Aug. 30, has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It moved off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday morning, and its current projected path could take it toward Bermuda over the weekend.

Franklin, now a Category 2 hurricane, located about 110 miles north of Bermuda is heading east-northeast and causing rip currents along the East Coast.

