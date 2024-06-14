New Superintendent Named At School District In Hudson Valley

In an announcement on Friday, June 14, the Katonah-Lewisboro School District revealed its next superintendent would be Raymond Blanch, who will be formally appointed in the role by the Board of Education on Thursday, June 20.

Blanch, who has served as superintendent of the Somers Central School District since July 2010, will officially begin in his new role on Monday, July 15.

Blanch's selection follows multiple rounds of interviews conducted by the school board in an effort to find the district's next superintendent.

In a statement, Board President Julia Hadlock said the district was impressed by his prior superintendent roles.

"We were impressed by his experience as a superintendent and his thoughtful leadership. He is committed to being accessible, visible, and approachable," Hadlock said, adding, "Colleagues describe him as an excellent listener and communicator who keeps student growth and success as the priority."

In addition to his role in Somers, Blanch also served as the superintendent of the Lewis-Palmer School District in Monument, Colorado. He has been a teacher and leader in public education since 1994, holding roles such as principal, assistant superintendent, and executive director of assessment, research, and technology.

"It is an honor, a privilege, and an unparalleled opportunity to join the Katonah-Lewisboro School District," Blanch said of his new role, adding, " I look forward to continuing KLSD’s commitment to learning and ensuring all learners are successful. Together, we will continue to move Katonah-Lewisboro Schools forward, leveraging the district and community's many strengths."

Blanch holds a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a Master of Science in educational administration from Colorado State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Denver.

