New Stronger System Will Bring Scattered Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds: Here's Timing

Sunday morning, April 30 started off with scattered rain showers and areas of dense fog following a wet, windy day on Saturday, April 29 which brought a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, the National Weather Service said.

The next storm system will arrive from west to east starting at around midday Sunday and last through Sunday night.

It's expected to have more substantial rain and wind than the first storm system on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.com. In addition to strong winds, flooding downpours are possible Sunday. (See the image above.)

The heaviest rain will be from late Sunday afternoon into Sunday.

Since temperatures will be milder, with highs in the upper 50s, isolated thunderstorms could be sparked. The highest likelihood for storms is n the evening.

Showers will linger into the early overnight hours before tapering off by daybreak Monday, May 1.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

There could be scattered showers at times in the afternoon and evening.

Widespread new rainfall amounts of an inch-and-a-half to 2 inches of precipitation are expected, with some parts of the region seeing as much as 4 inches of rain total from the two storm systems.

The outlook for Tuesday, May 2 calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

