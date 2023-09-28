New Storm System Could Dump 3-Plus Inches Of Rainfall To Much Of Region: Here's Timing

Areas south of the I-84 corridor will see a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain starting late Thursday night, Sept. 28 into Saturday morning, Sept. 30, with much of the rainfall falling Friday morning, Sept. 29 into Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Areas farther north will see mainly scattered showers and a chance for rain during that time frame.

But closer to the coast, "areawide minor urban, poor drainage, and low lying flooding threat, as well as a quick responding minor river flood threat early Friday morning into Friday evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning. "A conditional isolated to scattered flash flood threat exists if model scenarios depicting 3 to 5 inches of rainfall develop over the area."

Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the day on Friday in the New York City area, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and Southern New England.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the 60s.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Rain will linger into Saturday morning, Sept. 30, before dry and mild weather returns for the bulk of the weekend, starting in the early afternoon Saturday. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday, Oct. 1 will be bright and sunny with the high temperature climbing to the mid-70s.

