New Statewide Snowfall Prediction Map: These Spots In NY Could See Up To 2 Feet Of Snowfall

A brand-new forecast map shows pockets in New York State that could see up to 24 inches of snowfall from the major winter storm now moving into the Northeast.

A look at the latest statewide snowfall projections from the&nbsp;National Weather Service.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The arrival time for the storm remains around nightfall on Saturday, Jan. 6 with precipitation coming earliest in areas farther south and west.

In the latest statewide snowfall projections from the National Weather Service shown above, highly elevated areas marked in red could see between 18 and 24 inches of accumulation.

The next-highest range -- 12 to 18 inches -- is marked in orange.

Areas marked in yellow are expected to see between 6 to 8 inches.

A total of 4 to 6 inches is predicted in the blue-marked areas and 1 to 3 inches in the two lightest shades: Columbia blue (2 to 3 inches) and sky blue (2 inches or less).

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is advising New Yorkers in areas where heavy snowfall is expected to:

  • Stock up on essentials before the snow begins
  • Avoid unnecessary travel once the snow starts
  • Be careful if using alternative heat sources
  • Check on neighbors

