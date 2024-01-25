New Winter Storm Expected To Bring Snowfall: Here's Current Projected Track, Timing

There will be rain at times on Thursday, Jan. 25 with the high temperature climbing to around 50 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Most of the rainfall is expected during the morning into the early afternoon, and then again, at night. About a half-inch of rain is expected in total.

More rain is expected Friday morning, Jan. 26, along with patchy morning fog, but most of the afternoon will be dry with cloudy skies and a high temperature in the mid-40s before more rainfall returns at night. About a quarter to a half-inch of rain is forecast for Friday.

Clouds will linger on Saturday, Jan. 27 with peeks of sun and a high temperature in the mid-40s before the latest round of unsettled weather arrives overnight into Sunday, Jan. 28.

Sunday will be raw with cooler temperatures and rain likely at times during the day and again at night when a new winter storm is expected to develop.

The high temperature will range from the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, before dipping below freezing overnight when there will be a chance of snow.

The current window for possible snowfall is from Sunday night into early Monday afternoon, Jan. 29 before the system pushes out.

"The storm is expected to help force enough cold air southward from Canada to produce a swath of heavy, wet snow," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts since there is uncertainty surrounding the timing, track and strength of the system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

