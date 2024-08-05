New Rounds Of Storms On Track During Unsettled Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Monday, Aug. 5, will be dry throughout much of the day. There will be mainly sunny skies, a high temperature of around 90 degrees, and heat index values in the mid-90s as dew points remain high.

In areas farthest north and west, a disturbance and cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through the evening, with a few severe thunderstorms also possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats.

Areas farther south and near the coast have a slight risk of seeing storms on Monday.

Showers and storms will be more widespread on Tuesday, Aug. 6, during the afternoon and evening.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high around 80 degrees, marking the start of a moderation of temps following the passage of the cold front.

About three-quarters to an inch of rain is expected Tuesday with higher amounts where storms are more severe.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low to mid-70s. There is a 50-50 chance of isolated showers during the day.

Thursday, Aug. 8 will be another cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

After scattered showers during the afternoon, there will be the possibility of thunderstorms overnight.

It will remain cloudy on Friday, Aug. 9, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Due to the remnants of Hurricane Debby, additional moisture is possible into the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.