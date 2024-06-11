New Round Of Storms Will Follow Warmup In Temps: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the current projected timing for the storm system on Friday, June 14, is from mid-afternoon into the evening.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, it will be dry with daily increases in temperatures.

Tuesday, June 11 will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

The warmup in temps will start on Wednesday, June 12 with the mercury topping out at or just above the 80-degree mark amid mainly sunny skies.

Temps will then climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday, June 13 amid plenty of bright sunshine.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Friday with clouds thickening after a sunny start to the day.

"The approaching front may have trouble producing a great deal of rain, but this does not mean there cannot be gusty thunderstorms, including some with damaging wind gusts," according to AccuWeather.com.

After the system moves through, skies will gradually clear, leading to a sunny start to Father's Day weekend on Saturday, June 15 with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.