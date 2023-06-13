Fair 78°

New Round Of Storms Taking Aim On Region With 60 MPH Winds Possible: Here's Timing

A new round of thunderstorms taking aim on the region will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, and small hail.

The time frame for possible storm activity is from the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, June 14 until late Wednesday evening.
Joe Lombardi
The time frame for possible storm activity is from the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, June 14 until late Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

"Under the strong June sun during the late morning on Wednesday, rising warm air will race upward and cause clouds to rapidly build through the afternoon, growing into heavy showers and severe thunderstorms," according to AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Up to a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected from the system.

After it pushes through, Thursday, June 15 will be the pick of the week weather-wise with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

