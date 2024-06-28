New Round Of Storms Taking Aim At Region: Here's Timing

The time frame for the new system is Saturday, June 29, in the afternoon and evening.

'The Northeast is likely to experience another bump in temperatures and humidity levels over the weekend, with another round of showers and thunderstorms," according to AccuWeather.com.

Friday, June 28 will be the pick of the week weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday on a day in which the high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

The storm system will move in from west to east in the late afternoon, with showers becoming likely at night.

About three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is now expected, with locally higher amounts.

Sunday, June 30 will be mainly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

Amid high humidity, showers will be likely in the afternoon and into the evening. A scattered thunderstorm is also possible.

Monday, July 1 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 2 calls for plenty more sunshine and a high temperature in the low 80s.

