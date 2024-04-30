New Round Of Storms Could Be Severe In Spots: Here's Track, Timing

Areas in green in the image above are expected to see severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, April 30, with scattered showers and storms elsewhere in the Northeast.

"The storms will not have the same intensity as they did in the Heartland late last week, so a significant outbreak of severe weather is not expected in the Northeast," according to AccuWeather.com.

Tuesday will start out with patchy fog. It will be a mostly cloudy, cooler day with highs in the mid-60s.

The storm chance will arrive late Tuesday afternoon from west to east, with the projected time frame for storms and showers farther east after around 9 p.m.

It will remain cloudy overnight, and more scattered showers and storms are possible until after daybreak on Wednesday, May 1.

That will be followed by gradual clearing and a mix of sun and clouds.

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Thursday, May 2, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 70s.

On Friday, May 3, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature generally in the upper 60s.

The outlook for Saturday, May 4, calls for partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the low 60s with a chance of spotty showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.