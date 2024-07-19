New Hudson Valley Restaurant Cited For Friendly, Relaxed Atmosphere

Located in Dutchess County, La Sorella “The Sister," in the village of Fishkill at 992 Main St., opened in June and is located right next door to its "sister," Il Figlio Enoteca.

Here's how one Yelper described the new restaurant that caters to all ages but is perfect for the person who is looking to make friends or work-from-home employees looking for wifi and a comfy spot to settle in:

"This place has a Wow factor to it. It could become a tourist attraction," said Bob S. " I didn't expect to find a place like this in a strip mall in Fishkill, maybe Scarsdale or Bronxville. Very upscale, excellent service, and the food is very good! Even the customers are stylishly dressed!"

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, the restaurant features a variety of items- and grab-and-go items—coffee beverages, juices, quiches, and pastries for mornings and freshly made salads, pressed paninis, and other Italian-inspired items at lunch.

Here's how it works: You order your food at the counter and pay, and they'll give you a numbered stand to put on the table. Your food, complete with linen napkins, will be out within a few minutes.

There is also a selection of alcoholic beverages; think Bellini on a Sunday morning.

The owners say they wanted the restaurant to be a place to meet friends, an oasis from the day-to-day routine, or a small break in the day with a cappuccino or a warm panini.

There's also strong wifi for the solo workers.

Prices are medium, and service is excellent, according to online reviewers.

Wilma X. had this to say: "It's beautifully set up. The servers are dressed in white. Very nice. Clean. Plenty of seating. I would consider this place upscale. People leave, people arrive. My prosciutto sandwich was delicious. I would definitely recommend it and come again."

