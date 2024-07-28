New Restaurant Off To Great Start In Hudson Valley: 'Can't Wait To Go Back,' Visitor Says

Urban Central Restaurant & Bar, located in Hartsdale at 10 North Central Ave., has made its mark on patrons since opening on Monday, June 24, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who said the eatery has been "getting great reviews from constituents."

Owned by Brian Angarola and Pedro Luis Sosa, who have also opened other successful restaurants in Westchester over the last 20 years, Urban Central features a menu full of sandwiches, salads, dry-aged steaks, and more.

Entrees include duck breast served with parsnip puree, stir-fried farro, and blueberry gastrique; angel hair pasta with lamb or vegan meatballs; crispy shrimp tacos; and filet mignon.

If your diet is gluten-free, worry not; the restaurant "puts an emphasis" on serving plenty of dishes that meet that dietary requirement.

The food isn't the only attraction, as visitors can also enjoy a 12-seat full bar serving specialty cocktails, draught beer lines, and more. The bar also boasts two large-screen televisions, making it a perfect spot to catch the game, according to the owners.

The eatery also holds Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday with food prices discounted by 20 percent.

According to Feiner, Urban Central is a product of the owners' "extensive restaurant experience" and "their long-lasting personal friendship that’s grown from their time working side by side."

Feiner isn't the only one with good things to say about the eatery, as it has already garnered five-star reviews on Yelp.

"We had a wonderful meal at Urban Central and can't wait to go back," wrote May C. of Queens in her review, adding, "Owner was friendly and checked on us several times as well. Will definitely be back soon!"

The restaurant is now open at noon seven days a week for both lunch and dinner. Take-out and delivery are also available through Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.