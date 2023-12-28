New Info Emerges After Body Found Submerged In Drainage Ditch In Orange County

At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Orange County, the man was found partially submerged in the ditch in the Town of Warwick on County Route 1 (Pine Island Turnpike) near Little Brooklyn Road.

According to Town of Warwick Police, the man, whose identity has not yet been positively determined, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 16.

After finding the body, police said the man appeared to be in his mid-30s and may have worked in the area.

Police are now saying that there were no signs of trauma that would have indicated the man was struck by a vehicle.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 27 by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Warwick PD said it is conducting interviews and "putting together a time line of his final hours as well as a positive identification," noting that "there is nothing suspicious at this time."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

This continues to be a developing story.

