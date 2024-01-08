Brand-New Hudson Valley County Executive Sworn In During Season's First Major Winter Storm

The swearing-in event for Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino was held on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Dutchess Community College’s Aviation Education Center at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappinger.

“I am so honored and humbled to be with you all as I take my ceremonial Oath of Office for this position," Serino said. "As I get to work for Dutchess County, I want to thank each and every one of you for the support you have given me and the trust you have placed in me to lead our County. This is not a responsibility that I take lightly, and I could not be more excited and humbled to create a stronger, more united Dutchess County.”

During her acceptance speech, Serino highlighted public safety, increased access to mental health, small business creation and retention, affordable childcare, food insecurity, transportation, and affordable housing among her top priorities.

A lifelong Dutchess County resident who has lived in Hyde Park with her family for more than 20 years, Serino was a small business owner for more than a quarter-century.

As a businesswoman facing difficulties navigating working with local government, she felt compelled to embark on a career in public service to alleviate such bureaucracy and promote economic development.

She began as a Hyde Park Town Board member and was then elected to serve in the Dutchess County Legislature, followed by an eight-year tenure in the New York State Senate.

A strident supporter of older adults and their caregivers, she served as the Chair and the Ranking Member of the Senate’s Committee on Aging, as well as the Ranking Member of the Senate’s Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation.

And as a proponent for veterans and their families, she advocated for consistent funding for the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Program.

