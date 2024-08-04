New Chipotle Locale Off To Strong Start In Hudson Valley

The eatery, which opened in Yorktown at 3180 Crompond Rd. on Wednesday, June 26, is receiving a warm reception from those in the area, according to town officials.

The new restaurant is one of the first Chipotle Mexican Grill locations to boast a new store design that includes a wood tile floor, an art wall, and a metal ceiling.

"The opening of yet another national chain in one of our commercial corridors demonstrates Yorktown’s continued attractiveness to corporate retailers searching for quality, family-friendly communities with disposable income," said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who hinted at more store openings in the town's future:

"We expect to see more national retailers open their doors later this year, which bodes well for shoppers and our tax base," he said.

According to a company spokesperson, the eatery, known for its burritos, bowls, and tacos, also features a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru lane for customers to pick up their digital orders.

The store is now open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.