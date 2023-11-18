Nationwide Recall Issued For Peaches, Plums, Nectarines Sold At Stores Due To Listeria Risk

The HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, issued the recall for the products sold in retail stores between Wednesday, May 1, and Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and the same date range in 2022, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The view product label photos, visit the FDA link here.

The fruit is being recalled because it can potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores as individual pieces of fruit that bear price look-up code (PLU) stickers or in consumer packaging.

"This recall includes only conventionally grown fruit – no organic fruit is being recalled," the recall notice states. "Peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail stores are not included in this recall."

However, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit at home for later use.

The recalled peaches have been linked to an outbreak of Listeriosis that has resulted in 11 illnesses, according to the FDA.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it. Consumers with further questions can contact the company’s consumer information desk at 844-483-3867, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.

