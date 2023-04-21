Nationwide Recall Issued For Ground Beef Burger Patties Due To Possible Foreign Matter

Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc., a Forest Park, Illinois, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,122 pounds of the products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white neoprene, a synthetic rubber.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on Tuesday, March 14. The following products are subject to recall:

10.7-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat" and with "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" on the package label.

View product labels here.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to customers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white "rubber-like" material in the ground beef patty products during preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS said.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC, at 844-773-3663 or reachus@eatpre.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.