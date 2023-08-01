Murder Investigation Update: Trio Charged In Killing Of Man From Region

Ulster County resident 28-year-old Dominique Green, of Kingston, was gunned down at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 27 on Prospect Street near Greenkill Avenue in Kingston.

Kingston police said, officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Prospect Street and found Greem dead from a gunshot wound.

Following an intense investigation, three suspects were located and charged with two counts of burglary and murder, all felonies.

The three include:

Schenectady County resident Shaliza Dhanraj, age 26, of Rotterdam

Schenectady County resident Maliek Fredericks, age 25, of Schenectedy

Nyqwan Monroe, age 25, of New York City

All three were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Kingston police did not provide details regarding the shooting or what the three suspect's roles were.

Kingston Police were assisted in the investigation by the

Town of Ulster Police

Ulster County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police

Town of Colonie Police

City of Schenectady Police

Ulster County District Attorney's Office

