Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley: Renowned Doctor Shoots Baby, Then Herself, Police Say

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in Somers.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dr. Krystal Cascetta "entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself," state police said in a statement, adding that the "scene is consistent with a murder/suicide."

The age and gender of the baby have not yet been released.

Cascetta was an oncologist for Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, according to state police.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Somers is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

