Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley: Funds Raised For Husband After 'Unthinkable Tragedy'

The tragedy happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 around 7 a.m., when Dr. Krystal Cascetta Talty, age 40, killed her infant child before turning the gun on herself at her home in the Granite Springs section of Somers, authorities said.

According to state police, the scene was consistent with a murder-suicide.

Cascetta had been an oncology/hematology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Now in the months after the shocking incident, Cascetta's 37-year-old husband, Tim Talty, must process the "unthinkable tragedy" without his wife and child, according to his friend, Charles Treely, who has organized a GoFundMe page to raise money for the grieving father.

"Both were taken from Tim too soon from a horrible disease- postpartum depression and psychosis," Treely wrote, continuing, "It has been almost two months since they abruptly left this world, leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of so many, but most of all, Tim."

The fundraiser is intended to help Talty get back on his feet, as he was taken off his wife's insurance plan after the incident and must pay for funeral and home expenses. Additionally, since he is the founder of a start-up business, the responsibility of his own health insurance falls to him, Treely wrote.

"A donation will have a significant impact as Tim gets the help he needs to face an unimaginable tragedy," Treely said.

As of Thursday, Oct. 19, the effort had raised over $8,200 out of an ultimate goal of $50,000.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

"Tim is the type to never ask for help and this is a purposeful way to show we love and care for him as he focuses on healing and honoring his family," Treely wrote.

