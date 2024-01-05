Multiple Injuries After Tour Bus Rolls Over On NY Highway (Developing)

The crash happened Friday, Jan. 5, on the I-87 Northway in Warren County, between Warrensburg and Lake George.

State Police said troopers were called at around 12:50 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tour bus.

“The scene is still being assessed and there are reports of multiple injured passengers,” Trooper Stephanie O’Neil told Daily Voice.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bus or the extent of their injuries.

Troopers did not speculate on a possible cause of the crash.

I-87 southbound is closed between exits 23 and 22.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that state police and Department of Transportation crews were on scene performing rescue operations.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

