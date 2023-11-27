Much-Loved Brewery Permanently Closes In Hudson Valley After 1 Last Event

Peekskill Brewery, located at 47 South Water St. in Peekskill, announced its permanent closure on Monday, Nov. 27 in a post on social media.

In their post, the owners did not give a reason for the closure but thanked those who came to the brewery's last "Kick the Keg" Happy Hour event held on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

"Thank you all for your posts, emails, phone calls," the owners wrote, adding, "We wish you all a happy and healthy Holiday Season!"

The announcement prompted an outpouring of mourning from former visitors in the comment section, many of whom recalled happy memories at the brewery over the years. One such recollection came from Bryant C. of Ohio, who remembered when he stopped at the business while hiking the Appalachian Trail.

"Over ten years ago I walked in as a stinky Appalachian Trail hiker and was given a place to sit for the day and charge my phone while I waited for a friend to come in off the train," he wrote, adding "As the day went on I met many people from the community and everyone was so welcoming and wonderful...At the end of the night a bartender threw me a little more 'trail magic' in the form of a box of wings which after the night of unexpected drinking I had just had was phenomenal."

Anna H. of Connecticut also left a comment regarding her love of the brewery's food.

"Forever the best chicken wings I’ve ever had. I’ll always remember your smoked burger. Thank you for the amazing food memories!!" she wrote.

Commenters also took the time to wish the brewery's owners luck as they move on to their next chapter.

"Really sorry to see you guys go. We appreciate everything you did for Peekskill, had a lot of good times at your place. Good luck with everything going forward!" wrote Cameron G. of Ossining.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.