Mother's Day Mixed Bag: Here's What To Expect, 5-Day Forecast

That's because, according to the National Weather Service, Sunday, May 12, will generally be in the mid-50s, about 10 degrees lower than the normal average this time of year.

While it's expected to dry most of the day, showers are possible at times, especially in the morning into the early afternoon.

Showers are less likely in areas farther east and New England.

At the same time, some spots in the Northeast will see breaks of sun, especially in the afternoon.

A mixed bag, indeed.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, leading to a partly sunny and warmer day on Monday, May 13.

High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s.

A scattered afternoon showers can't be ruled out.

However, the dry break will be short-lived.

On Tuesday, May 14, clouds will return, along with the likelihood of afternoon showers. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Rain will arrive Tuesday night and continue intermittently through the afternoon on Wednesday, May 15. Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

The rain will be followed by scattered showers Wednesday afternoon into the middle of Wednesday evening.

It will remain cloudy overnight before clearing starts around daybreak on Thursday, May 16.

That will lead to a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

It will be partly sunny on Friday, May 17 with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Clouds will increase later in the day, and there will be a chance of showers Friday night.

