Mother Takes Son From Hudson Valley School In Violation Of Custody Order, Police Say

Chana Elena Morales, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 26 after taking the child from Maple Hill Elementary School in Orange County in the town of Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore, of the town of Wallkill Police, officers responded to the school after officials said Morales had taken the child in violation of a custody and visitation order.

Around 8:30 p.m. the child, Morales, and her boyfriend, Johntae Xavier Williams, a 22-year-old, Bronx resident, were located in East Rutherford New Jersey, McLymore said.

An investigation by Det. Robert Reid led to the arrest of Morales who was charged with:

Custodial interference

Criminal contempt

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Morales was arraigned and released on her own recognizance until her next court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Williams was also arrested and charged with custodial interference and criminal facilitation. He was released with an appearance ticket until his next court appearance.

The investigation into this incident was conducted with the assistance of:

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Secaucus Police Department

East Rutherford Police Department

Carlstadt Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.