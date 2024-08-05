Most Government Buildings In County In Region Closed Due To Emailed Threat

The incident occurred in Sullivan County on Monday, Aug. 5, at the main Government Center building at 100 North St.

According to Dan Hurst, the county's communications director, Acting Sullivan County Deputy Manager Michelle Huck authorized the closure of several public buildings throughout the county today.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close the Government Center, the Center for Workforce Development (both in Monticello), and our Social Services campus in Liberty today,” explained Huck. “While we do not believe the threat was genuine, we asked law enforcement to sweep our buildings for any security concerns, of which they found none.”

Currently, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, and the county's Public Work and Public Safety are working on the sweep and the safety of all employees and residents, Huck said.

At this time, all county offices are expected to open as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.