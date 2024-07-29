A Few Clouds 82°

Months-Long Closure Of Roadway In Hudson Valley Starts

A months-long closure of a roadway in the region is now underway.

The New York State Department of Transportation advises motorists traveling in Northern Westchester County that Illington Road will be closed at the Taconic State Parkway in the Village of Ossining.

The DOT said the closure, from Monday, July 29, through Monday, Nov. 18, is to facilitate a bridge rehabilitation project, weather permitting.

Motorists should follow the posted detour as an alternate.

The roadway closure is necessary to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of key bridges in the Hudson Valley. 

