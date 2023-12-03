‘Moan-Inducing’ Menu Lands NY Eatery On ‘Best New Restaurants In America’ List

A New York restaurant was among 50 across the country to make Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants in America” list for 2023.

Casa Susanna – located in the Greene County hamlet of Leeds, at the Camptown Hotel – was heralded as serving up the best Mexican food on the East Coast.

To come up with the list, Esquire writers traveled the United States, trying nearly 200 new restaurants serving up all styles of cuisine.

“After a series of spirited debates, we settled on fifty restaurants that stood out from the rest,” the report said.

The reviewers heaped plenty of praise on Casa Susanna’s head chef, Efrén Hernández.

“His menu (the squash-blossom tetela, the mackerel al pastor, the tamal de chocolat) is a moan-inducing marvel,” they wrote.

“The heirloom corn comes from Mexico, as do the chiles, as do many wines on the wine list. Summer camp never tasted this good.”

Casa Susanna opened in March 2023 and has clearly made an impression on its diners, holding a 4.7 out 5-star rating on Yelp.

Hernández describes his menu as a take on Mexican cuisine sourcing his family history and “the abundance of the Hudson Valley.”

“Through our masa program we make all of our tortillas in-house and offer a regularly changing seasonal menu of dishes with the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishermen,” reads the website.

“Our version of modern Mexican food is made with sharing in mind so please order for the table, get lots of tortillas, and taste different dishes!”

But don't expect any chips and salsa at this establishment; they don't serve any, the restaurant proclaims in its Instagram bio.

What it does serve is Duck Tamal Tonto, Smoked Goat Birria, and Grilled Cactus Salad, among the customer faves to get a shout out on Yelp.

“Amazing meal! Amazing drinks! Great addition to the Hudson valley area,” Anna M., of New York City, wrote on Yelp.

“Such a cute vibe and the service was top notch,” wrote another Yelp user.

Casa Susanna is open Thursday through Monday. Find out more on its website.

View the complete list of Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants in America” for 2023.

