Missing NY Girl Is Niece Of 'Access Hollywood’ Contributor, Bestselling Author: 'Overwhelmed'

Jené Luciani Sena revealed that Charlotte Sena is her niece in a Facebook post, urging her followers not to bother commenting and instead “please just share” a New York State Police bulletin announcing the child’s disappearance.

“Please call NYSP with any information,” she said.

Sena, author of “The Bra Book” and a regular fashion and beauty contributor for “Access Hollywood" and "Today," asked anyone in Saratoga County near Moreau Lake State Park with a Ring camera to check footage from around 6:15 or 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and contact investigators.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out. “As you can imagine we are all overwhelmed,” she said. “Praying and sharing her photos is the best way anyone can help right now.”

Charlotte Sena disappeared Saturday evening while riding on a park bike path in broad daylight.

The girl’s mother contacted police and reported her missing after the child’s bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sena, who has long, blonde hair, is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a gray bike helmet.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1 at Moreau Lake State Park.

"Hopefully, there'll be a reunion. Hopefully, there'll be a family that has been traumatized but is reunited. That is our prayer and our hope at this time.”

A command post at the park includes over 100 personnel deployed, 75 law enforcement on the ground, two drones, an airboat search team, six underwater rescue teams, and another boat that has sonar.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.