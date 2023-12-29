Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found

A missing Hudson Valley resident has been located and is safe.

 Photo Credit: Crawford Police
Kathy Reakes
The Orange County woman who had missing for a day has been located by the New York City Police and is safe, said the town of Crawford Police.

The alert for Helen Vasile, age 80, who was considered a "vulnerable adult" was issued by Crawford Police on Thursday, Dec. 28.

She was last seen driving a blue Subaru Crosstrek driving northbound over the new Tappan Zee Bridge. 

Crawford Police announced on Friday, Dec. 29 that the alert was canceled after she was located in "good health."

Police did not say where she was found. 

