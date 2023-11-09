Missing: Hudson Valley 19-Year-Old Hasn't Been Seen In 5 Days, Police Say

Ulster County resident Elijah Maldonado, of Ellenville, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4 leaving his home.

Ellenville Police said Maldonado had a fight with his mother and left and hasn't been seen since.

Maldonado was last seen wearing a black down coat with a fur hood, ripped jeans, and sneakers.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a nose ring and a tattoo on his chest.

If seen, contact the Ellenville Police at 845-647-4422.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.