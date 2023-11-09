Overcast 43°

SHARE

Missing: Hudson Valley 19-Year-Old Hasn't Been Seen In 5 Days, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a 19-year-old from the region who hasn't been seen in five days.

<p>Missing:&nbsp;Elijah Maldonado</p>

Missing: Elijah Maldonado

 Photo Credit: Ellenville Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Ulster County resident Elijah Maldonado, of Ellenville, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4 leaving his home.

Ellenville Police said Maldonado had a fight with his mother and left and hasn't been seen since. 

Maldonado was last seen wearing a black down coat with a fur hood, ripped jeans, and sneakers. 

He is described as being 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He also has a nose ring and a tattoo on his chest.

If seen, contact the Ellenville Police at 845-647-4422.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE