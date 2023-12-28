Minimum Wage Increase In NY: Here's How Much It Will Rise As New Year Begins

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in New York City, Westchester County, and Long Island will go up to $ 16 per hour, and $15 per hour for the rest of the state, Hochul reminded residents on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $18.55 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $17.55 in counties in upstate New York, Hochul said.

The increases are part of a multi-year plan that will raise the state's minimum wage through 2026 and keep it on pace with inflation. After increases by $0.50 in both 2025 and 2026, starting in 2027, the minimum wage will go up annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region, according to officials.

This plan will ensure the purchasing power of workers' wages from year to year and benefit low-income workers, according to Hochul's office.

"New York’s historic minimum wage increase will help to ensure that New Yorkers can continue to keep pace with rising costs," Hochul said.

She also encouraged workers to file a complaint with the Department of Labor if they do not see the increases reflected on their paychecks after the New Year begins. A wage complaint can be submitted on the New York State Department of Labor’s website by clicking here or over the phone at 833-910-4278.

