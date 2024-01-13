Millions Of Plastic Furniture Anchor Kits Recalled Due To Entrapment Hazard For Children

New Age Industries is recalling millions of products that feature plastic zip ties that can become brittle or break, potentially allowing a clothing storage unit believed to be anchored to the wall to detach, creating the potential for serious injuries or death to children.

There have been two reports of New Age tip kits breaking, though no injuries have been reported as of Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to CPSC, the kits subject to the recall were sold and distributed by various furniture companies and clothing storage units that include:

American Drew;

American Woodcrafters;

Amini Innovation Corporation;

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC;

Aspenhome;

Austin Group Furniture, LLC;

Avalon International Inc., LLC;

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.;

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings;

Emery Park;

FD Home Corp.;

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.;

Furniture Values International, LLC;

Homelegance USA, LLC;

Hooker Furnishings;

Kincaid Furniture;

LC Direct Furniture;

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture;

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.;

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.;

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.;

Parker House Furniture;

Progressive Furniture;

Pulaski Furniture;

Riverside Furniture;

Samuel Lawrence;

Springhill Designs;

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC;

Universal Furniture;

Van Thiel & Co.;

Vanguard Furniture Company.

The New Age tip restraint kits included a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws and were sold with clothing storage units manufactured in Vietnam.

The date of manufacture should be listed on a sticker or stamped on the clothing storage unit as November 2019 or later, with packaging of the recalled tip kits is white with black lettering and includes directions on how to anchor furniture.

The bottom of the packaging states “Manufactured by New Age Industries.”

Anyone who has purchased furniture in the past few years been advised to check their clothing units to see if they have a date of manufacture sticker or stamp of November 2019 or later.

"If so, and if the tip kit is made of plastic, consumers should contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit," according to CPSC. "Keep children away from the unit while waiting for a replacement tip kit."

