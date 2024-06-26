2.1 Earthquake Hits Hudson Valley, Loud Booms Heard

According to Dutchess County Emergency Management, the quake occurred around 3 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, originating in the town of Poughkeepsie between Sheafe Road and Camelot Road.

The quake measured 2.1 on the Richter Scale, said the US Geological Survey.

Residents on Facebook reported hearing loud booms in the region.

One resident wrote: "Oh my goodness! Woke me out of my sleep I thought it was a gun being fired nearby it was so loud and in this vicinity may have felt or heard abnormalities during this time period."

Colleen Pillus, the spokeswoman for Dutchess County Government, said there were no 911 calls or inquiries to their office.

