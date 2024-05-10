Hudson Valley Sex Offender Headed To Prison For 'Severely' Beating And Robbing Man

Orange County resident David Johnson, age 47, of Middletown, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 7, to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the Sunday, March 12, 2023 incident, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to documents filed and statements made in court, Johnson approached a man entering a grocery store in the City of Middletown and demanded money.

After the man gave Johnson money, he walked away, only for Johnson to pursue him. Johnson then grabbed the man by the throat and knocked him to the ground, court documents show.

On the ground, Johnson repeatedly punched the victim in the face until he was unconscious. Johnson then took the man’s wallet from his pocket and fled to a nearby apartment building.

Middletown Police, having observed part of the incident on a street camera, located Johnson in a maintenance closet in the apartment building, court records show.

After Johnson was arrested, police recovered the victim’s wallet inside the closet. At the plea proceedings, Johnson admitted to forcibly stealing the man’s property and causing his severe injuries, the DA's Office said.

“The sentence imposed in this makes clear that violent crimes will be met with swift and severe consequences,” said Hoovler. “I hope that the resolution of the case offers the victim a degree of closure while ensuring that this violent offender is not free to victimize others.”

Johnson, who was familiar to Middletown Police, had a felony sex abuse conviction.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Ryan Greenbaum is prosecuting the case.

