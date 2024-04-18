Hudson Valley Man Charged In Brutal Double Stabbing Murders

Orange County resident Kenol Bapetise, age 30, of Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, April 17, for the crime that occurred on Monday, April 1, in the area of 33 Ruth Court in Middletown.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said Bapetise was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, on April 1, Baptiste engaged in a physical confrontation with two men in a residence in the city of Middletown.

During the confrontation, Baptiste used a knife to stab both of the other men. One of the men walked out of the residence before collapsing. Baptiste then left the residence and again attacked the man who collapsed outside, continuing to stab him. Baptiste then hid the knife used and fled the scene, Hoovler said.

Members of the City of Middletown Police immediately responded to the scene and located Baptiste in a wooded area nearby.

Both of the men died as a result of the injuries they sustained.

“The unspeakable violence allegedly perpetrated by this defendant is unsettling,” said Hoovler. “I commend the City of Middletown Police for their quick response and investigation which led to the arrest of the defendant."

Baptiste was remanded back to Orange County Jail without bail and is next scheduled for a conference on Friday, May 31.

