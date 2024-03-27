Miami-Bound Fentanyl Dealer Nabbed In Hudson Valley, Cops Say

Dutchess County resident Jose J. Cruz, age 22, of Beacon, was arrested early Monday, March 25 in Hyde Park by members of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Task Force, Cruz had been under investigation for the sale of fentanyl and other drugs in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, and the surrounding areas.

During the investigation, Cruz made several drug transactions with Task Force agents.

Harris said they learned he was leaving for Miami later on Monday. Hence, agents apprehended Cruz with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau in Hyde Park near Saint Peters School on Violet Avenue, Harris said.

A search of Cruz's residence turned up both fentanyl and cocaine packaged for sale was seized. Also located was an illegal handgun that was deemed inoperable, along with a loaded magazine of ammunition, Harris added.

Cruz was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, with multiple charges pending against him.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

“No community is untouched by these dangerous drugs, but we are thankful to the vigilant members of our Drug Task Force who continue to fight to keep our community safe,” Dutchess County District Attorney, Anthony Parisi said.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.