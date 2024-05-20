Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Memorial Day Outlook Released: Here's What To Expect For Unofficial Start Of Summer

Memorial Day is a week away, but now, long-range projections reveal what to expect weather-wise for the unofficial start of summer.

Showers are expected in much of the Northeast (areas shown in light green) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
According to AccuWeather.com, an active weather pattern from the Midwest will shift to the Northeast by Monday, May 27.

That means precipitation will pose a threat to outdoor plans.

In the image above, showers are expected in much of the Northeast on Memorial Day (areas shown in light green).

It's too early to say if the day will be a complete washout or if the showers will be intermittent.

The long weekend will start with ideal conditions on Friday, May 24, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

That will be followed by another day featuring abundant sunshine on Saturday, May 25.

Sunday, May 26, will start off with partly sunny skies before clouds increase in the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and again at night.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the Memorial Day outlook.

